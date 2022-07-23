- Advertisement by Google -

The teaser for The School of Good and Evil, a magical tale hexalogy of works by Soman Chainani set in the imaginary Endless Woods, has just been released by Netflix.

Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Sofia Wylie, and Sophia Anne Caruso, stars of the fantasy film, can all be seen seated front and center in the image, wearing their fantastic costumes.

The narrative begins in the village of Gavaldon, where Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), two outcasts and best friends, form the most unlikely of friendships.

Sophie, a golden-haired seamstress, wants to become a princess in order to escape her dull existence, while Agatha has all the makings of a true witch thanks to her dark aesthetic and eccentric mother.

A strong force whisks them away one night beneath a blood-red moon to the School for Good and Evil, where the origins of all great fairy tales are found. However, something is off right away: Agatha is placed in the School for Good, directed by the cheery and kind Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington), while Sophie is sent to the School for Evil, headed by the glitzy and acid-tongued Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron).

As if getting through class with the daughters of the Wicked Witch (Freya Parks), Captain Hook (Earl Cave), and the dashing son of King Arthur (Jamie Flatters) wasn’t challenging enough, the Schoolmaster (Laurence Fishburne) claims that the only way to change the rules and send the girls to their proper schools and destinations is through the kiss of true love.

The only path to a happy ending, however, is to survive their real-life fairytale first. When a dark and deadly character (Kit Young) with enigmatic links to Sophie reemerges and threatens to completely destroy the school and the world outside, there is no other way to get there.

The School for Good and Evil is directed by Paul Feig, stars Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, Mark Heap, Patti LuPone and Rachel Bloom, with Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron.

Also starring Earl Cave, Demi Isaac Oviawe, Freya Parks, Kaitlyn Akinpelumi, Holly Sturton, Emma Lau, Briony Scarlett, Ally Cubb, Rosie Graham, Joelle, Chinenye Ezeudu, Oliver Watson, Ali Khan, Myles Kamwendo and Misia Butler.