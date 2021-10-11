A total of 68 candidates throughout the province of Palawan will be vying for 15 provincial-level positions — governor, vice governor, and board member seats — in the upcoming May 9, 2022, local elections.
According to the partial and unofficial list as of the October 8 deadline for the filing of certificates of candidacy, there are:
- Six gubernatorial candidates
- Five vice governor candidates
- 12 congressional candidates (4 in 1st district,6 in the 2nd district, and 2 in the 3rd district) competing for three congressional seats, and
- 28 candidates for 10 Provincial Board positions
Palawan province has a total of 665,396 registered voters (as of July 2021) with close to 3,000 precincts throughout its 23 municipalities.
THE CANDIDATES
GOVERNOR
- Victorino Dennis Socrates
- Agapito Salido Jr.
- Arthur Ventura
- Richard Lopez
- Joel Reyes
- Eric Abueg
VICE GOVERNOR
- Leoncio Ola
- Mariano Parangue
- Jaime Josol
- Rolando “Boy” Bonoan
- David Francis Ponce de Leon
CONGRESSIONAL SEATS
1st District
- Antonio Alvarez
- Edgardo Lim-Salvame
- Socorro Reyes-Gaw
- Lourdes Benipayo
2nd District
- Jose Alvarez
- Edwin Gastanes
- Magnolia May De Leon
- Cyrille Abueg
- Stephen Caascolan
- Enrico Mejorada
3rd District
- Gil Acosta Jr.
- Edward Hagedorn
BOARD MEMBER SEATS
1st District
- Natividad Gabriel
- Edmundo Katon
- Roseller Pineda
- Maria Angela Sabando
- Edgardo Trinidad
- Juan Antonio Alvarez
- Jun Tumampil
- Yuri Palanca
- Ramon Zabala
- Honorio Ventura
- Nieves Rosento
- David Dalag
- Daniel Latube
- Victor Pablico
- Val Derek Miguel
- Michelle Fox
- Sotero Alarcon
- Jun Mones
- Winston Arzaga
- Rosanna Trampe
- Julius Cesar Frotes
- Romel Condesa
- Robert James Lagan
- Enrico Cabiguen
- Rouel Caralipio
2nd District
- Bernardo Abengoza
- Ariston Arzaga
- Al Nashier Ibba
- Ryan Maminta
- Arnel Relox
- Marivic Roxas
- Andrew Abiog Pe
- Elmer Gregorio
- Chito Dela Chica
- Ma. Cristina Gomez-Remollo
- Carlito Leoncio
- Hajan Said
- Nelson Gabayan
- Myra Narrazid
- Alanben Rodriguez
- Jun Servando
- Maureen Adonis
3rd District
- Wendell Vough Albert Tepolo Badilla
- Jaime Manalo
- Rafael Ortega Jr.