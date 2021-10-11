A total of 68 candidates throughout the province of Palawan will be vying for 15 provincial-level positions — governor, vice governor, and board member seats — in the upcoming May 9, 2022, local elections.

According to the partial and unofficial list as of the October 8 deadline for the filing of certificates of candidacy, there are:

  • Six gubernatorial candidates
  • Five vice governor candidates
  • 12 congressional candidates (4 in 1st district,6 in the 2nd district, and 2 in the 3rd district) competing for three congressional seats, and
  • 28 candidates for 10 Provincial Board positions

Palawan province has a total of 665,396 registered voters (as of July 2021) with close to 3,000 precincts throughout its 23 municipalities.

THE CANDIDATES

GOVERNOR

  1. Victorino Dennis Socrates
  2. Agapito Salido Jr.
  3. Arthur Ventura
  4. Richard Lopez
  5. Joel Reyes
  6. Eric Abueg

VICE GOVERNOR

  1. Leoncio Ola
  2. Mariano Parangue
  3. Jaime Josol
  4. Rolando “Boy” Bonoan
  5. David Francis Ponce de Leon

CONGRESSIONAL SEATS

1st District

  1. Antonio Alvarez
  2. Edgardo Lim-Salvame
  3. Socorro Reyes-Gaw
  4. Lourdes  Benipayo

2nd District

  1. Jose Alvarez
  2. Edwin Gastanes
  3. Magnolia May De Leon
  4. Cyrille Abueg
  5. Stephen Caascolan
  6. Enrico Mejorada

3rd District

  1. Gil Acosta Jr.
  2. Edward Hagedorn

BOARD MEMBER SEATS

1st District

  1. Natividad Gabriel
  2. Edmundo Katon
  3. Roseller Pineda
  4. Maria Angela Sabando
  5. Edgardo Trinidad
  6. Juan Antonio Alvarez
  7. Jun Tumampil
  8. Yuri Palanca
  9. Ramon Zabala
  10. Honorio Ventura
  11. Nieves Rosento
  12. David Dalag
  13. Daniel Latube
  14. Victor Pablico
  15. Val Derek Miguel
  16. Michelle Fox
  17. Sotero Alarcon
  18. Jun Mones
  19. Winston Arzaga
  20. Rosanna Trampe
  21. Julius Cesar Frotes
  22. Romel Condesa
  23. Robert James Lagan
  24. Enrico Cabiguen
  25. Rouel Caralipio

2nd District

  1. Bernardo Abengoza
  2. Ariston Arzaga
  3. Al Nashier Ibba
  4. Ryan Maminta
  5. Arnel  Relox
  6. Marivic Roxas
  7. Andrew Abiog Pe
  8. Elmer Gregorio
  9. Chito Dela Chica
  10. Ma. Cristina Gomez-Remollo
  11. Carlito Leoncio
  12. Hajan Said
  13. Nelson Gabayan
  14. Myra Narrazid
  15. Alanben Rodriguez
  16. Jun Servando
  17. Maureen Adonis

3rd District

  1. Wendell Vough Albert Tepolo Badilla
  2. Jaime Manalo
  3. Rafael Ortega Jr.

PN Staff

