A total of 68 candidates throughout the province of Palawan will be vying for 15 provincial-level positions — governor, vice governor, and board member seats — in the upcoming May 9, 2022, local elections.

According to the partial and unofficial list as of the October 8 deadline for the filing of certificates of candidacy, there are:

Six gubernatorial candidates

Five vice governor candidates

12 congressional candidates (4 in 1st district,6 in the 2nd district, and 2 in the 3rd district) competing for three congressional seats, and

28 candidates for 10 Provincial Board positions

Palawan province has a total of 665,396 registered voters (as of July 2021) with close to 3,000 precincts throughout its 23 municipalities.

THE CANDIDATES

GOVERNOR

Victorino Dennis Socrates Agapito Salido Jr. Arthur Ventura Richard Lopez Joel Reyes Eric Abueg

VICE GOVERNOR

Leoncio Ola Mariano Parangue Jaime Josol Rolando “Boy” Bonoan David Francis Ponce de Leon

CONGRESSIONAL SEATS

1st District

Antonio Alvarez Edgardo Lim-Salvame Socorro Reyes-Gaw Lourdes Benipayo

2nd District

Jose Alvarez Edwin Gastanes Magnolia May De Leon Cyrille Abueg Stephen Caascolan Enrico Mejorada

3rd District

Gil Acosta Jr. Edward Hagedorn

BOARD MEMBER SEATS

1st District

Natividad Gabriel Edmundo Katon Roseller Pineda Maria Angela Sabando Edgardo Trinidad Juan Antonio Alvarez Jun Tumampil Yuri Palanca Ramon Zabala Honorio Ventura Nieves Rosento David Dalag Daniel Latube Victor Pablico Val Derek Miguel Michelle Fox Sotero Alarcon Jun Mones Winston Arzaga Rosanna Trampe Julius Cesar Frotes Romel Condesa Robert James Lagan Enrico Cabiguen Rouel Caralipio

2nd District

Bernardo Abengoza Ariston Arzaga Al Nashier Ibba Ryan Maminta Arnel Relox Marivic Roxas Andrew Abiog Pe Elmer Gregorio Chito Dela Chica Ma. Cristina Gomez-Remollo Carlito Leoncio Hajan Said Nelson Gabayan Myra Narrazid Alanben Rodriguez Jun Servando Maureen Adonis

3rd District