Lionheart Farms of Palawan has captivated taste buds and judges alike with its unique beverage, “The Power of SLOW,” which recently clinched the Katha Awards for Food’s Best Beverage of 2024.

The announcement was made at the IFEX Philippines Media Salu-Salo on April 26, 2024, held at the Philippine International Convention Center.

The Power of SLOW stands out for its innovative use of coconut flower sap—also known as fresh tuba. This 100% organic ingredient forms the foundation of a drink that not only refreshes but also offers a slew of health benefits, providing a natural boost of sustained energy, essential electrolytes, and vital nutrients without the sugar-induced highs and lows.

President and CEO of Lionheart Farms Christian Eyde Moeller said in a statement that “winning the Katha Award is a tremendous honor” and they are “very proud.”

“We are really working for the next generation of farmers. Without the next generation of farmers, I fear for what the future will look like. And we hope that this product can be a symbol to inspire that farming can also be a little bit sexy. And we hope to excite consumers around the world,” Moeller stated.

The Power of Slow by CÓCOES is a Palawan-made all-natural beverage crafted from coconut flower sap, a natural ingredient obtained from the flowers of the coconut palm.

The beverage offers a refreshing and unique taste experience while supporting local farmers and promoting eco-friendly practices.

This “fresh tuba in a can” is part of the growing trend towards natural and sustainable options in the beverage industry, with the plant-based beverage market projected to reach USD73.19 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.12% from 2023 to 2032.

Meanwhile, the Katha Awards for Food 2024 is a prestigious recognition for newly developed Philippine food products and food applications that meet five major criteria: product quality and taste, branding management and packaging, function and application, marketability, and sustainability.

Moreover, the Katha Awards for Food 2024 is part of the 17th IFEX Philippines, the country’s biggest international trade exhibition that gathers food and beverage experts and enthusiasts globally, offering diverse products, cooking demonstrations, and networking.

The Power of SLOW is set to be launched in the Philippine market soon.