The Playful Rat at SM Accessories, Toy Kingdom & Miniso

The cutest rat colony from SM Accessories Kids. Available in SM Accessories Kids department of The SM Store.

Children of the Rat may appear to be modest and shy but are actually calm kids with bright leadership qualities and strong initiatives. The Rat girl is sweet and charming; while the Rat boy is a born leader who can translate the boldest ideas into reality.

According to Chinese philosophy, the Rat is a symbol of prudence: an inquisitive, brisk animal that rarely finds itself in a desperate situation. The child of the Rat Year fully enjoys these positive qualities of this animal: curiosity, restraint, hard work, insight, a sharp mind, and a strong intuition.

SM Accessories Kids, Toy Kingdom, and Miniso welcome Chinese New Year by celebrating the child in each of us with adorable plush toys.

SM Accessories Kids has a collection of cute, lovable, and huggable plush toys and novelty items that will make New Year playtime lots of fun.

At Toy Kingdom, Disney’s well-loved Mickey Mouse leads the way along with pretty pastel-colored rat plushies in soft tulle skirts.

Miniso, on the other hand, has cuddly and fluffy hamster inspired plush toys to more love and luck this Chinese New Year.

Bring home warm hugs, joy, charm and lots of luck with these cute and adorable little rats available at SM Accessories Kids department of The SM Store, Toy Kingdom and Miniso stores located in most SM Supermalls nationwide.

