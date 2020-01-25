Sat. Jan 25th, 2020

The Playful Rat at SM Accessories, Toy Kingdom & Miniso

Jan 25, 2020 Palawan News

Children of the Rat may appear to be modest and shy but are actually calm kids with bright leadership qualities and strong initiatives. The Rat girl is sweet and charming; while the Rat boy is a born leader who can translate the boldest ideas into reality.

The cutest rat colony from SM Accessories Kids. Available in SM Accessories Kids department of The SM Store.

According to Chinese philosophy, the Rat is a symbol of prudence: an inquisitive, brisk animal that rarely finds itself in a desperate situation. The child of the Rat Year fully enjoys these positive qualities of this animal: curiosity, restraint, hard work, insight, a sharp mind, and a strong intuition.

 

Mickey and Minnie Mouse lead the celebrations in their Chinese inspired costumes. Available at Toy Kingdom.

Endearing strawberry rat plush toy from SM Accessories Kids.

SM Accessories Kids, Toy Kingdom, and Miniso welcome Chinese New Year by celebrating the child in each of us with adorable plush toys.

 

Cuddle this Kiwi rat plush toy from SM Accessories Kids this Chinese New Year.
Pastel colored rat plush toy from Toy Kingdom for more charm and luck.

SM Accessories Kids has a collection of cute, lovable, and huggable plush toys and novelty items that will make New Year playtime lots of fun.

 

Welcome the Year of the Rat with cheerful hearts at SM Accessories Kids.

At Toy Kingdom, Disney’s well-loved Mickey Mouse leads the way along with pretty pastel-colored rat plushies in soft tulle skirts.

 

Bring home this classic Mickey Mouse plush toy for more luck in the Year of the Rat. Available at Toy Kingdom.
Pretty ballerina inspired rat plush toy. Available at Toy Kingdom.

Miniso, on the other hand, has cuddly and fluffy hamster inspired plush toys to more love and luck this Chinese New Year.

 

Huggable and fluffy hamster inspired plush toys to keep you company this Year of the Rat. Available at Miniso.

Bring home warm hugs, joy, charm and lots of luck with these cute and adorable little rats available at SM Accessories Kids department of The SM Store, Toy Kingdom and Miniso stores located in most SM Supermalls nationwide.

 

Keep the luck all – round with this pink rat plush toy from Toy Kingdom.
