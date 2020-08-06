The Pavilions resort chain is set to open in El Nido in 2022

Image perspective of what the resort would look like in El Nido. // Image from https://www.pavilionshotels.com/el-nido-palawan/

The chain is known for its high-end resorts, hotels, and residences all over Europe and Asia, particularly in destinations such as the Himalayas in Nepal, Thailand, and Bali.

International hotel and resort luxury chain The Pavilions will be opening its newest property in El Nido, Palawan.

Retail and Leisure International (RLI), a United Kingdom-based travel magazine, said in an article dated August 4 that a 96-room luxury beachfront resort is scheduled to open in 2022.

The resort is set to develop a 20-hectare property and will include The Pavilions’ signature spa and wellness facilities. Other offerings stated in the RLI article include an adventure park, dive center, waterfalls, and adventure walks.

The property will be joining El Nido’s growing inventory of luxury beach and island resorts that the town is famous for.

