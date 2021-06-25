The Kalayaan town at the West Philippine Sea mourned the passing of former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino.

The Kalayaan town at the West Philippine Sea mourned the passing of former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino.

Speaking for the locals, town mayor Roberto M. Del Mundo, in a statement issued on Friday, said they “join the entire nation in mourning” of the former president who

“We will never forget how he confronted China in the international tribunal over the West Philippine Sea issue. Salamat, Pnoy!,” Del Mundo said in a statement.

The late president was considered the chief architect of the Philippines’ foreign policy position that led to the petition that sought to clarify the maritime boundaries in the West Philippine Sea, as China’s expansionism reached the country’s exclusive economic zone within the West Philippine Sea.

WP Post Author Romar Miranda is a desk editor and reporter of Palawan News. He covers politics, environment, tourism, justice, and sports. In his free time, he enjoys long walks with his dog, Bayani. See author's posts