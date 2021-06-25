June 25, 2021

The Kalayaan town at the West Philippine Sea mourned the passing of former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino.

By Romar Miranda | June 25, 2021 at 4:40 pm

Photo courtesy of Kalayaan LGU

17

The Kalayaan town at the West Philippine Sea mourned the passing of former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino.

Speaking for the locals, town mayor Roberto M. Del Mundo, in a statement issued on Friday, said they “join the entire nation in mourning” of the former president who 

“We will never forget how he confronted China in the international tribunal over the West Philippine Sea issue. Salamat, Pnoy!,” Del Mundo said in a statement.

The late president was considered the chief architect of the Philippines’ foreign policy position that led to the petition that sought to clarify the maritime boundaries in the West Philippine Sea, as China’s expansionism reached the country’s exclusive economic zone within the West Philippine Sea.

Tags: , ,
Share your vote!


How do you feel about this post?
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry

WP Post Author

Romar Miranda

is a desk editor and reporter of Palawan News. He covers politics, environment, tourism, justice, and sports. In his free time, he enjoys long walks with his dog, Bayani.

See author's posts

More Stories

PCSDS warns public against illegal traders fronting as employees

By Patricia Laririt | June 25, 2021 at 5:00 pm

Roxas records 7th Covid death

By Alex Baaco | June 25, 2021 at 3:00 pm

Pearl robbers caught in Linapacan

By Arphil Ballarta | June 25, 2021 at 2:00 pm