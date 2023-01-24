Part 2 of the South Korean streaming series The Glory, which follows Moon Dong-eun’s meticulous vengeance against those who subjected her to extreme bullying and violence in high school, will return on March 10 on Netflix.

The first part of The Glory, consisting of eight episodes, was released on December 30, 2022.

According to Netflix, Part 1 of The Glory recorded a total of 148 million hours watched, ranked within the top 10 charts 3 weeks in a row, and stayed in the top 10 list of 34 countries on its Top 10 Non-English TV list (top10.netflix.com), once again proving the standing of K-contents in the world.

“If you’ve seen Part 1, you won’t be able to resist Part 2,” said writer Kim Eun-sook, adding, “Part 2 is refreshingly satisfying and shockingly intense.”

Director An Gil-ho fueled the hype by saying, “the fight between Dong-eun and Yeon-jin really takes off and the perpetrators dynamically meet their end. You won’t be able to take your eyes off of the screen. All elements of the story will now come full circle.”

Song Hye-kyo is joined in the cast by Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, Yeom Hye-ran, Park Sung-hoon, Jung Sung-ill and others.

About Post Author