The Football For Peace Movement is hosting the Australian Futsal Association U12 and U10 boys squads, coaches, and parents for their Philippines Tour May 8-20, 2024.

The Australian Futsal Association was established in the early 1990’s to focus on the development of the game across Australia at both competitive and recreational levels. The AFA is the national body governing the game in Australia.

Football for Peace Movement, Inc. is a non-governmental non-profit organization of coaches and advocates providing youth soccer camps in areas of the Philippines that had been suffering through the trauma of war and violent conflict, and are now in need of programs to enrich, strengthen, and sustain the new era of peace. Football For Peace activities target the most vulnerable and most marginalized sectors of Philippine society and are always provided for free to the kids and their families.

Football For Peace Movement, Inc. is empowered to accomplish its mission through the support of generous donors and sponsors, whose funding contributions are directed completely towards logistical needs such as personnel and player transportation, modest accommodations of coaches and managers, training equipment, nutrition and hydration of participants, supplies and other necessities.

Peace and unity are built among diverse communities through the Football For Peace youth training camps by harnessing the power of the sport in fostering intercultural dialogue and respect between groups from different ethnic and religious backgrounds, providing a platform for youth empowerment, and creating a lasting legacy of peace-building initiatives in each area, leveraging football as a catalyst for social change.

The Football for Peace Movement partners with regional football associations, local government units, armed forces teams, generous businesses and individuals, and other community stakeholders in advocating for “Balls not Bullets, Goals not Guns,” towards a future where peace and development continue to grow and thrive. Previous Football for Peace youth camps have been held in Bukidnon, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Palawan, Samar, Masbate, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Iloilo, Zambales, Lanao del Norte, and Oriental Mindoro.

The Football For Peace Movement is deeply honored to host the Australian Futsal Association’s Philippines Tour.

For more information, contact Coach Kokoy Severino or Coach Ludwig Fuentebella of Football For Peace Movement, Inc. at +63 985 249 1286 or +63977 039 0098.