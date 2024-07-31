Thunder roared and I waited for the lightning to pierce a hole through my skull.

I sat on a cold tiled floor and asked what he needed. He told me that he no longer wanted to be here over and over and over and over. I didn’t know what to do. I usually have the right words to say, but in that moment, I was flat.

I inhaled as deep as I can and imagined a bubble forming out of me. I thought that maybe my love can both save us. Right then and there, I realized love has its limits.

I continued to sit with him. Not knowing what to say. Not knowing what to do. But maybe he doesn’t need anything. Maybe he doesn’t need me. But I sat with him anyway.

I was lost in the whole heaviness of it like a thick weighted blanket, not realizing it was half past 4 a.m. He finally broke the surrounding silence, quietly, and with a hint of forbearing healing said, “Let’s go back to bed”.

