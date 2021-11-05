The end is really near.

The official trailer for Money Heist Part 5: Volume 2, the five episodes that will conclude the heist when they premiere internationally on December 3rd, has been released by streaming platform Netflix.

On November 3, Netflix dropped a 1.35-minute teaser for the last five episodes of the acclaimed Spanish crime saga, showing the protagonists as they confront their darkest hour and biggest challenge: escaping the Bank of Spain with the gold while their wounded but deadly adversary still lurks inside.

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), conceived by Spanish television producer Alex Pina, tells the narrative of two bank heists planned by “The Professor” acted by Alvaro Morte in real-time, but with the added complication of veiled human intentions and an inconsistent storyteller.

WATCH the trailer of Money Heist Part 5: Volume 2

The trailer begins with The Professor heading up to the front gate of the Bank of Spain in a red car, surrounded by a crowd and armed troops. The scene then shifts to soldiers opening the gate and him approaching.

“You see the disappointed faces of the people you failed. It’s as if a javelin was hurled through your chest,” goes the narration, as members of the gang struggle to remain alive in the midst of the mayhem.

The cast also includes among others Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Darko Peric, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta, Rodrigo de la Serna and Najwa Nimri.