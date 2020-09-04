The Communal Pot in El Nido resumes its free meals

The organizers of the pandemic project finally reached an agreement with barangay officials to enforce additional health safety measures by setting up more tables and chairs to ensure social distancing.

El Nido’s The Communal Pot, a voluntary feeding program, resumed its operations Saturday to serve free meals again to local residents in need.

The organizers of the pandemic project finally reached an agreement with barangay officials to enforce additional health safety measures by setting up more tables and chairs to ensure social distancing.

The community canteen in Sitio Caalan, Barangay Masagana voluntarily stopped their feeding program last week after receiving a notice from the local barangay to strictly maintain distancing protocols. They explained that it was difficult for them to follow the physically distancing regulation because of the volume of people that go to their establishment to get free meals.

The canteen’s management team met with barangay officials on Saturday (August 29), where an agreement was mad to proceed with operations, particularly with observing health protocols.

“They told us that we could use the beach (if it is not raining), and we also explained that our customers are mostly families. So, it will be one family per table. We are really happy about this,” Alec Stretti, its organizer, told Palawan News.

According to Stretti, other El Nido businesses donated chairs and tables to be set up in front of the canteen so more could still join the feeding programs but observe social distancing.

“We are very grateful for the businesses who helped us, and we already thanked them via Facebook,” she said.

The canteen’s Facebook page announced that they would be serving free meals again beginning Saturday (September 5). According to Stretti, opening hours will be from 12-noon to 6:00 PM.

About the Author Patricia Laririt