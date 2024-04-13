The best way to experience tourism in the Philippines, particularly in Palawan is through the people’s hospitality, Tourism Secretary Cristina Garcia-Frasco said during her recent visit to the province.

“The best experience is the Filipino people. I had that very experience earlier when we had to make an emergency landing somewhere in Roxas due to inclement weather,” Garcia-Frasco noted.

Frasco visited Palawan last week to inaugurate the Tourist Rest Area (TRA) in Roxas on Friday morning. Later in the day, she flew to Quezon in the southern part of the province to join the Philippine Experience Program (PEP) promotional tour.

On her way to Roxas aboard a helicopter, she recounted how they almost did not make it due to turbulent weather brought by a sudden severe thunderstorm, which almost forced them to fly back to Puerto Princesa City.

She said the pilot advised them to return because they couldn’t land at their intended spot due to zero visibility caused by the thunderstorm.

“I said that we cannot do that and instead we have to look for another landing area,” she said.

She then said they were able to land in Barangay Nicanor Zabala, which is around 50 kilometers from their destination.

Upon landing, she said they were welcomed by residents and barangay officials, mingling with them as if they have known each other for a long time already.

“When we arrived, they welcomed me as though I was family and that itself is a true reflection of the heart and soul of Filipino people. We have it in our hearts to love everyone that comes across our shores,” she said enthusiastically.

“And that warmth and hospitality, I feel very intently here in the province of Palawan. Dito makikita mo yung napakagandang mga isla, caves, masarap ang pagkain and pinakaimportante sa lahat, angbait ng mga tao dito. They are all ready and welcome to provide our guests from all over the world with an unforgettable Philippine experience,” she added.

Meanwhile, Frasco also expressed gratitude for having been able to join the PEP tour in Quezon which she said reminds her of how important the country’s heritage is and how necessary it is to appreciate and ensure its preservation and protection to strengthen the Filipino identity.

“I’m very happy to (have) found my way here in southern Palawan to fully appreciate and immerse in the wealth of heritage that thousands upon thousands of years of existence of our ancestors find proof,” she said.

“And I think that my presence here should come as no surprise because it well aligns with the priorities of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. to enter Philippine tourism not only on the strength of the very well-known and award-winning destinations which there are many, but also on the potential of our emerging and lesser known destinations,” she addded