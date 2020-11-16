The Bears of Joy are Back!

The SM Bears of Joy is an annual project of SM Cares, SM Supermalls, and Toy Kingdom to encourage shoppers to share the holiday season’s joy with children in need. However, this year will be a little different as SM Cares is also honoring the bravery and selflessness of COVID-19 frontliners with the launch of four specially designed plushies.

The SM Bears of Joy project returns this coming holiday season to bring color back into Christmas and remind shoppers that a little generosity can go a long way in uplifting the spirits of others amid a health crisis.

The SM Bears of Joy is an annual project of SM Cares, SM Supermalls, and Toy Kingdom to encourage shoppers to share the holiday season’s joy with children in need. However, this year will be a little different as SM Cares is also honoring the bravery and selflessness of COVID-19 frontliners with the launch of four specially designed plushies.

Among this year’s special Bears of Joy is Kit the Doctor. Kit’s name stands for hope; it means that people can thrive no matter what happens, for as long as there is hope in their hearts. Joining Kit is Heart the Nurse, whose name stands for love, the driving force, and the reasons why people do what they do.

Also, there is Ace the Soldier, whose name means unity, underscoring the importance of coming together as a community so that people can stand strong amidst the pandemic. And, Max the Police, whose name resembles strength; it means that people will come out victorious and strong no matter the adversity, challenge, or difficulty.

“For this year’s Bears of Joy campaign, we want to make sure that we can continue our advocacy of helping bring joy this holiday season to one of the most vulnerable sectors of our society—children who are in need. We want to do this while also showing appreciation to our frontliners for their dedication to duty even amid the pandemic. This is just SM’s small way of thanking our courageous frontliners for ensuring not only our health but also our safety during these very challenging times,” said Joaquin L. San Agustin Sr. Vice President Marketing of SM Supermalls.

To take part in the initiative, shoppers can purchase the bears at P200 per pair. The shopper gets to keep one of the bears, while the other bear will be given for donation to a charity of the mall’s choosing. The special plushies will be available in select SM Malls nationwide and through the online stores of Toy Kingdom and The SM Store, and will be available from Nov. 4 until Dec. 25, 2020.

SM Cares is the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, which handles initiatives to support communities, promote social inclusion, and care for the environment. SM Cares’ advocacies include programs on Persons With Disabilities, Environment, Women and Breastfeeding Mothers, Senior Citizens, and Children and Youth. Learn more about SM Cares and its programs by visiting www.smsupermalls.com/smcares.