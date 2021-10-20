While most festivities today have been rather low-key or even virtual, there’s nothing like a gift to make a milestone memorable. It is one way of joining in celebrations, as well as expressing love and appreciation to friends and family – a great way of nurturing relationships especially during these times.

Rediscover the art of gifting with the new The SM Store Gift Registry App and Online Website.

The SM Store Gift Registry App, is your one stop gift registry for all your celebrations. It offers a wide range of products with over a hundred brands for every occasion – birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, baptisms, housewarmings and any other occasion in between. And today, The SM Store Gift Registry App can provide you with a convenient, efficient, and fun gift-giving experience.

Shopping for your perfect presents is now so easy:

Download THE SM STORE GIFT REGISTRY App on your mobile phone. Sign up, create or view an event for your celebration.

Manage the event page on the app and personalize it with your own event invite.

Add items to your wish list from the The SM Store Gift Registry’s catalog that guests can now select from and buy online.

Registrants can now manage and track the gifts purchased by their guests. Also, registrants can share the event and link of their wish list with their family and friends thru Facebook, Instagram and Viber.

Convenient and secure payment options are also available in the App. Online payment options such as debit or credit cards, mobile payment services and digital wallets like GrabPay and GCash are also available.



Gift-giving is also rewarding as both registrants and guests can earn SMAC points, avail of free gift-wrapping and free delivery of gifts to the celebrants right at their doorstep.

The SM Store’s Gift Registry is now on mobile. Download the App and register your event or visit The SM Store’s SM Gift Registry section at The SM Store branch near you and have a Gift Registry Associate assist you. For more info, visit The SM Store Gift Registry website https://thesmstoregiftregistry.com or The SM Store website https://www.thesmstore.com