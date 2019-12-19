That extra Christmas feel in the city’s favorite ‘pasyalan’

But where to go? What’s the best place nearby where you can just pack small things and go and not bother yourself with so much preparation like getting your airline tickets, arranging your accommodations, etc.?

Christmas is an occasion that we all look forward to. With your children being off from school, you’ll be looking forward to getting out of town to celebrate the holiday season.

If you’re having a hard time deciding — stick to Puerto Princesa City. Don’t be familiar with a new place and be a stranger to your own city.

There is a lot of places here that you might want to see with your family to get you that extra Christmas feel. Here’s a random list for you to consider to maximize your Christmas break:

1. City Baywalk – with the giant Christmas tree already up on December 1, the place looks spanking at night-time with all those colorful lights that make them more alive. It’s the favorite “pasyalan” that’s nearby where families can take packed meals and enjoy. There are nightly events too that you can all watch together to make family time really family time.

2. City Coliseum – in front of the large building is a park that really comes alive at night with the fountain display, the playful lights from the Christmas decor, and the food and souvenir bazaar. If you still have not bought your presents for your friends, inaanak, and other people you hold dear in your heart, the bazaar is the best place for you. Support local products made by buying from micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and share that Christmas spirit with them.

3. City Hall – Thanks to the genius behind turning this government center into a merry place! If you haven’t gone there, we encourage you to bring your family to Sta. Monica and see why it’s a must-visit this December. Enter the building and be delighted by how they’ve inspired its Christmas decor with carnival ideas. The colorful display inside the City Hall is for kids and is indeed about the feeling of joy and giving.

4. Paskuhan sa Astoria – last but definitely not the least, another place we recommend but a little off the grid in Barangay San Rafael is Astoria Palawan for its one-of-a-kind Christmas lights display. Head to this coastal resort spot and be filled with wonder as your family takes on the beauty of the lights spread out to share the holiday cheer.

The Christmas display boasts a life-size “Belen”, a carousel of reindeer, and an inflatable globe where children could enjoy while inside it, and a lot more.

One of the main attractions in “Paskuhan sa Astoria 2019” is the “tunnel of lights” which will give you the feeling of being engulfed by another world. Bright and cheerful, it gives the feeling that you’re being taken to somewhere fun and lovely.

Astoria Palawan is known for its support to various communities especially the neighboring barangays of where the resort is located. An annual parol making contest was conducted using indigenous materials. The winners received P50,000 and those who did not win brought home P15,000 each as a consolation prize. The winner was Brgy. Binduyan because of the craftsmanship in the seashell-designed lantern.

“The idea is, we want to make Christmas for the people in Puerto Princesa. We want also to share our blessings by sharing the meaning and beauty of Christmas,” said Joy Suarez, the manager of Astoria Palawan.

Not all of us have the opportunity to bring our family to Manila to see the lights that give too much joy to children. Astoria Palawan is the place to bring our children, family, and friends. Aside from the beach experience, the wonderful water park, and sumptuous food, Astoria’s Paskuhan 2019 is the best place to bond with your family this Christmas season.

While going around Paskuhan, try their kakanin like puto bumbong, bibingka, and other certified Filipino favorite snacks.

The place never runs out of fun things to do, especially for your children — Santa Claus is waiting for your kids at Astoria!

The list may be too short when it comes to places to visit in the city where you would feel Christmas. But remember, the season is not only about the things we see but it is about making the celebration more meaningful by having our family with us this holiday.

