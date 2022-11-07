Thailand has expressed interest in establishing direct flights to Puerto Princesa City, which could open up a huge market for local tourism.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron stated that the ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand approached him during the city’s Investment Briefing in Manila to convey his government’s interest.

Thanatip Upatising, Thailand’s ambassador, was one of 14 high-ranking embassy officials from various countries, who attended the event at the Conrad Manila.

“Nagulat ako, yong ambassador ng Thailand, lumapit sa akin, at sinabi niya na doon sa kanila tumatanggap sila ng mahigit 25 million na turista. Sabi niya, kung magkaroon tayo ng direct flight, ‘I can promise you, we’ll bring more tourists to Puerto Princesa’,” Bayron said.

(I was surprised when the ambassador of Thailand came up to me and told me that they get more than 25 million tourists visiting them. He said if there will be a direct flight, ‘I can promise you, we’ll bring more tourists to Puerto Princesa.’)

He stated that Upatising informed him that Thai people have a favorable impression of Puerto Princesa, which is why a direct flight that could bring tourists to the city could be possible.

Recently, the City Tourism Department (CTD) said the revival of direct and chartered flights from Hong Kong, Taiwan, and South Korea have already been offered for discussion.

However, this had to have the assistance of the Department of Tourism (DOT).

