Texts to 8888 Citizens’ Complaint Center free to Smart, Sun users

In a statement on Thursday, PLDT, together with its mobile subsidiary Smart and PLDT Enterprise, announced its partnership with the Office of the President-Broadcast Messaging Division for the relaunch of the 8888 Short Messaging System (SMS) service platform.

Subscribers of both Smart and Sun networks can now submit their complaints or grievances to the government for free by texting the Citizens’ Complaint Center (CCC) at 8888.

The 8888 SMS system serves as an additional communication channel for the public to send their complaints or grievances on red tape or corruption in any government agency.

“We at PLDT and Smart fully support the government’s efforts in addressing the concerns of our countrymen through this initiative and we would like to thank the Office of the President for their trust,” said Al Panlilio, PLDT chief revenue officer and Smart president and CEO.

PLDT and Smart provided the SMS platform of the 8888 hotline, available 24/7.

Earlier, Globe Telecom announced its support for the 8888 SMS service platform and ensured that its users will be able to access the new complaint channel. (PNA)