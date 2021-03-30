Testing in PPC lab stalled as cartridge supply runs low

The Ospital Ng Palawan (ONP) has ran out of cartridges for COVID-19 testing, slowing down current efforts at contact tracing and testing in the wake of rising incidence of infection.

A bulletin issued by the Department of Health (DOH) indicated there were only 28 cartridges left in the province’s primary COVID-19 testing laboratory as of Sunday.

Th city’s Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-EID) said they will start to prioritize those who will undergo swab testing as resources continued to dwindle.

The close contacts from a string of local transmission cases that started early March were being subjected to antigen test, instead of the “gold standard” swab testing.

“Will coordinate with the responsible program,” said Department of Health-Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) MIMAROPA, when asked when the reinforcement cartridges would be sent.

In Puerto Princesa City, there were 19 active COVID-19 cases from a total of 236 reported cases, with 215 recoveries and two deaths.

