The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) is seeking to expand the number of its training schools in Palawan and has urged local government units to put up one in each town.

Vivian E. Abueva, TESDA Palawan director, stated that they have been reaching out to mayors to set aside funds for their respective training centers, with TESDA them providing the training programs.

She stated that the initiative is part of a larger effort to devolve national government functions to local governments.

“For the meantime, bubuhusan namin sila ng scholarship funds para maka-put up talaga sila ng kanilang sarili. Sa atin ang capacity-building ng mga tao, trainers, scholarship. It’s a part of the devolution so that on their own, sila na. Ang devolution ng basic services must be run ng LGUs,” she said.

Abueva noted that not all mayors are enthusiastic about establishing LGU-run training centers. Some expressed concern that if there are changes in administration at the town level, the program may not be implemented consistently.

“Worried sila, gusto nila nandyan pa rin si TESDA. Nandito pa rin naman si TESDA, kagaya ngayon hindi namin kaya lahat sa Palawan even other provinces kaya kailangan ay tulungan. Para naman si TESDA ay will go to higher level of technology or qualifications at emerging skills,” she added.

TESDA may save time by moving on to a higher level of qualifications and technology rather than providing basic training such as food processing. Abueva believes that the local government may provide basic training at their level.

Roxas, Puerto Princesa, and Brooke’s Point have already expressed interest in the project, out of the 23 towns and one city. Because of its resources, Puerto Princesa could become an ICT hub, and its training center will be the first to provide more advanced technology-related training.

The training centers will supplement Palawan’s 34 existing training schools, 16 of which are farm schools accredited by the Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Training Institute (DA-ATI).

The LGU-run training centers will also follow the processes of TESDA including registration and accreditation.

