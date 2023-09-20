The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) announced on Tuesday that it aims to complete the construction of a regional innovation training center within the coming year.

The facility will enable them to provide timely technology-based skills to TESDA scholars and students, said provincial director Gerardo Mercado.

He said that the regional technical-vocational education and training (TVET) innovation center is scheduled to be completed within a year. Several similar regional TVET innovation centers have already been established in Cebu, and there is a proposal for another one in the Clark Freeport Zone.

The regional TVET innovation centers set themselves apart from TESDA’s typical provincial training centers through their specialized programs that emphasize the utilization of advanced technology, such as the incorporation of AI technology in smart agricultural machinery, sensor devices, and other remotely operated equipment.

The upcoming center in Mimaropa will mainly focus TESDA’s agricultural courses, but Mercado guaranteed that construction, tourism, and information technology would also be integrated into the training center’s curriculum.

Regarding advancements in IT skills training in Palawan, Mercado explained that while the province shows potential for a thriving IT-BPM industry, there is currently no substantial demand for such workers in the local workforce. This is why TESDA has not yet prioritized these courses in the region.

“Sa mga enrollees natin, mas madami pa din ang nagtake ng agriculture at construction, medyo late na ang pagresponse sa IT-BPM. (…) Hindi rin nagkaroon ng initiative na magtayo ng school na nagko-cover ng programs ng IT-BPM,” said Mercado.

Out of 24 TVET institutes in Palawan, only three offered up courses relating to Information Technology.

Mercado stressed the importance of collaborating with the LGUs and other stakeholders even more, since TESDA’s budget for scholarship allocations were lessened during the pandemic.

The allowance, allocated to 2600+ scholars and 800 skilled workers in Palawan, barely covered the fees as some courses needed more provisions than others.

“Ang 48M [budget this year] ay kulang pa kung titingnan yung allocation sa mga schools. Sa registered program nila isa-isa lang ang nabibigyan. Yung absorptive capacity ng ilang courses, limang batch (…) minsan isang batch lang ang nabibigyan,” added Mercado.

Mercado expressed the desire to work with the agritourism bend of Palawan and advance the technological side of it, while also honing construction and IT-BPM skills in Palaweños. He stated that a new program for the provincial training center in Roxas would be for contact center servicing, to be sponsored by the provincial government along with instructors from the IT-BPM company Foundever.