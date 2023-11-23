Some 24 scholars from Barangay Salogon in Brooke’s Point graduated from the Rice Extension Services Program (RESP) of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA). The graduation ceremony was held at the Bonsay Agricultural Farm, Barangay Inogbong, Bataraza, Palawan on Tuesday, November 21.

The training, a scholarship program supported by TESDA, the Department of Agriculture PhilMech, PhilRice, DA-ATI through Bonsai Agricultural Farm, provided free training to farmers in modern technologies to enhance rice production and improve their livelihoods.

Aside from the free training, all trainees received allowances and agricultural kits.

Mayor Cesareo Benedito encouraged the graduates to use and cultivate the knowledge and skills they acquired, sharing them with other farmers to collectively grow and remain contributors to food security and sustainability in Brooke’s Point.