The ongoing Training Induction Program on Organic Agriculture Production, a joint initiative between the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and Palawan 2nd District Representative Jose Alvarez’s Office in Sofronio Española town, has recently included 20 additional students as participants.

Rep. Alvarez’s office said that the program’s objective is to provide students with complimentary education and allowances.

The program is designed to bolster their capabilities by providing them with a National Certificate, thereby improving their job prospects. Additionally, it aims to impart practical skills that the students can utilize in their everyday lives.

“Ang TESDA at si Cong. Jose Chaves Alvarez ay may parehas na layuning tumulong sa ating mga kababayan sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay kapasidad sa mga indibidwal upang magkaroon sila ng kakayanang pagyayamin ang kani-kanilang buhay,” the Office of Rep. JCA said.

Alvarez has been advocating organic farming particularly of high value fruits trees in the 2nd district in a bid to establish south as the “fruit basket” of Palawan.