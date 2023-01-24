More Palaweños will be reached by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority’s (TESDA) skills training program as its mobile training laboratories (MTLs) start their deployment in the province.

TESDA-Palawan is among the 10 regional offices of TESDA to receive MTLs that will offer vocational classes on Photovoltaic Systems Installation NC II, Bread & Pastry Production NC II, Food Processing NC II, Organic Agricultural Production NC II, Carpentry NC II, Plumbing NC II, Electrical Installation Maintenance NC II, and Agricultural Crop Production NC II.

TESDA Director General Danilo P. Cruz said that MTLs seeks to mobilize the delivery of skills development and livelihood programs in far-flung areas, particularly those that are identified as conflict-affected communities, disaster-prone provinces, and provinces with high poverty incidence.

“The MTLs are training facilities that can be easily transported from one place to another within the province. It is composed of tools, equipment, and training packages put in a trailer,” Cruz said.

“These MTLs show that TESDA is committed to providing skills training and livelihood programs to Filipinos, especially to those located in far-flung areas and those belonging to the marginalized sector,” the TESDA chief also said.

According to TESDA spokesperson Deputy Director General Aniceto D. Bertiz III, the MTLs are aligned with the National TESD Plan’s (NTESDP) strategy of Technical-Vocational Education and Training (TVET) for social equity, workforce inclusion, and poverty reduction.

“We, in TESDA, are one with the current administration’s thrust to reduce the poverty rate in the country. We aim to reach disenfranchised youth failing to reach the doorsteps of a tech-voc school and give them learning and economic empowerment,” he said.

Among the other recipients were TESDA regional offices in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Regions III, IV-A. Other recipients are TESDA provincial offices in Mt. Province, Ilocos Sur, Isabela, Sorsogon, Negros Occidental, Bohol, Samar, Zamboanga del Norte, Bukidnon, Davao de Oro, North Cotabato, and Agusan del Sur.

