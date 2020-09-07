TESDA Palawan shifts to flexible learning method in conduct of training

TESDA Palawan directress Rosalinda Talavera during the agricultural training graduation of Yamang Bukid Farm trainees

TESDA Palawan director Rosalinda Talavera said they are preparing through selecting training courses that could go in full online and through flexible learning methods with online learning and face-to-face classes.

The Technical Education Skills Development Authority (TESDA) in Palawan has shifted to a flexible learning method in keeping with current health restrictions amid the pandemic.

“We have to prepare kasi kung biglang tumaas ay biglang titigil ang mga bata sa learning. Ang problema lang sa Palawan ay ang connectivity at ang mga bata ay walang gadget. Kaya naka-distance, may mga print tapos face-to-face, pero yong may full online (course) kaya rin naman kasi yong trainers yong nagfa-facilitate,” she said.

TESDA has stopped the classes due to restrictions brought by quarantine controls and resumed classes in July.

A decrease in enrollment was also observed due to the limited capacity requirement.

TESDA Palawan is now starting to approve flexible learning classes in some training schools in the province like the Puerto Princesa School of Arts and Trades (PPSAT).

Trainers under TESDA are now taking electronic learnings to prepare their classes in case there will be disruptions that could happen due to uncertainties of the situation under the pandemic.

“Tumigil tayo, July lang tayo nag-prepare, August nag-full (resumption). Meron (pagbaba ng enrollment) kasi ‘di ba 50 percent lang ang capacity. Ngayon na tumatakbo ay puro mga face-to-face ito, lately lang nagkaroon ng flexible sa PPSAT, pito, kaka-recognize pa lang at ‘yong sa frontline ay isang online na trainer’s methodology. Eventually, ang iba ay magta-transition din sila, making sure na kung may mangyari, they know how to deal with disruption,” she said.

“Sa flexible kasi meron diyan na mga lecture part na pwedeng sa distance o combination na tinatawag sa flexible, pwede naka-print out, ini-email sa kanila, ida-download pero nagfi-face-to-face pa rin kasi skills kami so sa skills talagang kailangan na face-to-face. May portion lang na pwedeng print, combination ng distance education and face-to-face,” Edica added.

She said that there are courses offered by TESDA that could go full online like computer servicing, bookkeeping, and others.

TESDA is now also working on developing online classes for agriculture for some training that could be learned through tutorials.

“Isa rin sa consideration (the need of the course) iyon kasi meron mga courses na kaya online, katulad ng computer servicing. Iyong language natin ay ‘di pa rin nag-o-online, face-to-face pa rin sila pero eventually gagawa na rin sila. Bookkeeping pwede iyan na online tapos meron kamin TESDA online program, ‘yong learning management system non hosted ng national, may mga courses don sa loob (website),” she said.

“May dini-develop din ( sa agriculture) kasi kung ang materials mo naman ay nasa bahay lang, pwede mo sundan,” she added.

About the Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.