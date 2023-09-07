The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) aims to enhance IT-related programs in the province of Palawan in order to strengthen the value chain that drives the region’s economic growth.

Provincial Director Gerardo Mercado has observed that agriculture and tourism are the primary drivers of the local economy in Palawan and is interested in integrating information technology programs into this value chain.

“Nakita ko na very limited ang IT programs na available sa probinsya. Sa ngayon, ang available ay computer system servicing, buong probinsya ng Palawan ay ‘yon lang halos ang IT-related program. Wherein sa province ay dumarami na rin ang IT-BMP company pero nakikita namin na wala ni isa mang school o training center tayo na nag-offer ng contact center,” he said.

He noted that the absence of training institutions poses a challenge in producing quality manpower, especially as information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) companies continue to grow in Palawan.

It’s also ironic that Puerto Princesa has been included among the 25 digital cities, yet IT programs are unavailable in the city and the province.

TESDA Palawan, the Puerto Princesa School of Arts and Trade (PPSAT), and the Provincial Training Center will collaborate on planning to prioritize agriculture, IT, and construction.

“Ito yong mga bumubuo ng complete value chain para talagang maka-contribute tayo dito sa economic development ng probinsya,” he said.

Registered training centers and schools will also be encouraged to increase programs for agriculture, tourism, IT, and construction. The IT-related programs may also be available in island towns through the mobile training programs of those accredited training schools that have registered with TESDA. (RPG/ PIA Mimaropa-Palawan)