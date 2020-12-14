TESDA Palawan offers skills training for local farmers while on planting season break

Provincial director Richard Amparo said that TESDA Palawan is ready to assist the farmers and provide training skills for them so they can find additional sources of income while taking a break from farming activities especially during the month of April.

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) is offering skills training for farmers to help them earn extra income during their planting and harvest season break.

Provincial director Richard Amparo said that TESDA Palawan is ready to assist the farmers and provide training skills for them so they can find additional sources of income while taking a break from farming activities especially during the month of April.

“Puwede sila maka-avail ng program, marami naman kaming program intended sa less privilege individuals lalo na ‘yong farmers na hindi nakapag-aral. Ang kanilang mga kaanak, family members, iba-iba rin kasi ang classifications ng clients. Makakatulong ‘yong programa sa pamamagitan ng pagbigay sa kanila ng skills habang wala silang ani, naghihintay sila, meron kaming training at kung may scholarship ay ibibigay namin sa kanila,” he said.

Amparo said that they will provide scholarships through TESDA registered schools and will advise them to go to groups that have requested training sessions.

He added that TESDA will let farmers who will avail to choose what particular course they think would be beneficial to them.

He said that farmers who are members of the Irrigation Associations (IAs) could earn extra income in working as additional manpower in the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) construction projects through their skills.

“Hindi kami nagdidikta ng kung anong gusto nila, tinitingnan namin kung ano ang need nila. In-example ko ‘yong construction, masonry, instead na kukuha pa ng contractors na gagawa sa lining ng kanal, bakit hindi na lang sila (farmers) ang gagawa, kung wala naman sila tinatanim ngayon. Sila na magko-construct, tuturuan namin sila,” he said.

“Utilize natin, sabi ko nga sa taga-NIA, kung meron kayong bidding, construction projects, sila na ‘yong gagamitin natin, ‘wag na (outsider), magkakaroon sila ng hanapbuhay at hindi sila maisastambay,” he added.

Amparo said TESDA will also consider the request of the farmers’ groups to open trainings during the month of April, which is their break from the peak of farming activities.

“Pakiusap sana namin na kapag may mga training activity ang TESDA ay huwag mataon sa peak season para makapunta rin kami,” Barangay Maasin, Brooke’s Point IA president Joel Luagna said.

