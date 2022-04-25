The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) is eyeing the completion of the first Provincial Training Center (PTC) in Palawan by June, which will bring technical skills training closer to the community.

Regional Director Dante Navarro stated that the P600,000 PTC in Barangay Magara, Roxas, is now 60 percent complete. He added that Secretary Isidro Lapeña wants to inaugurate the project before stepping down as TESDA Director General.

There are a total of 60 PTCs to be constructed across the country.

Photos from TESDA Facebook page

“May special mission kasi ang aming PTCs. Ang mission niyan ay they cam perform community-based training, iyon na ang dadayo to grassroots. Kaya sila ang aming arm to handle poverty reduction, livelihood, and employment cluster, ito ‘yong para sa former rebels,” Navarro said.

“Iyon ang special talent nila kasi we cannot encourage private sectors sa ganon. Ito ay trained talaga to be deployed in mga ganong areas,” he added.

Navarro said TESDA may add another PTC in Palawan if there is a request from other local government units in the province. For now, the agency’s focus is to provide one PTC per province as it allots funding for the construction.

The land for the PTC was donated by Roxas local government unit after TESDA released the funding, he said.

“Iyon ang karamihan na nangyayari, kasi ang kasunod na noon ay aming provision of scholarship,” he said.