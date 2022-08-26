- Advertisement by Google -

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) links its graduates to potential employers in the construction and tourism industries by providing a job fair in celebration of National Tech-Voc Day.

Shiara Conde, who is in charge of the Unified TVET Program Registration and Accreditation System (UTPRAS) Office at the Puerto Princesa School of Arts and Trades (PPSAT), said that TESDA wants to find jobs for TVET graduates. It is annually conducting a program called “World Cafe of Opportunities (WOC) on August 25 and will resume its face-to-face activities this year after the height of the pandemic.

TESDA’s Job Linkaging and Networking Services (JoLiNS) is one of the strategies to link TVET graduates and alumni to employment opportunities both in wage and self-employment.

“We’re not limiting sa number ng alumni, it is open to all TESDA alumni na nagsi-seek ng employment. Regardless ng qualification at kung anong grade sila gumraduate. We are mandated to conduct the activity annually in observance of National Tech-Voc Day,” she said.

The focus of this year’s activities is to lead graduates in construction and tourism-related sectors. The goal of the agency is to have a number of applicants who will be hired on the spot during the job fair at Robinsons Place Palawan.

“The goal of this activity is a higher percentage of people hired on the spot and higher skill job matching. Since we focus on tourism and construction, I think it would address the need ng tourism and construction ngayon since there’s an ease of restrictions. Ito na ‘yong mga industry na unti-unti na bumabangon,” she said.

Aside from TVET graduates, TESDA also aims to help entrepreneurs, companies, and industries with job vacancies and returning overseas Filipino workers (OFW) and their qualified beneficiaries. The activity is also in line with the TESDA’s celebration of its 28th anniversary.

