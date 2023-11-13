National Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. stressed that the country is not engaging in aggression against anyone during the dedication ceremony for the rehabilitated runway at Basa Air Base in Floridablanca, Pampanga, recently.

“Nations must have the authority and the strength to enforce international law within its territorial jurisdiction and within areas where it has sovereign rights and other jurisdictions,” Teodoro said.

He said that the Defense department would only be duty-bound to protect norms of international law.

Teodoro explained that the rehabilitation project of the Basa Air Base Runway had amounted to more than P1.3 billion that was considered as the largest project under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) with the United States government.

Palawan is included as one of the selected provinces where the EDCA has already targeted to develop as naval facilities.