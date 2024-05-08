Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro expressed doubts on the authenticity of an alleged recording of a conversation between a high-ranking official of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and a Chinese Embassy official.

Speaking with the media today, Teodoro casted doubt on the claim made by the Chinese Embassy that there was in fact a recording of such conversation. Even if it’s true, he said that would be a violation of the country’s Anti-Wiretapping Law.

Teodoro was referring to an alleged recorded conversation between former Western Command chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos and a Chinese Embassy official regarding arrangements in the West Philippine Sea, particularly the resupply missions being conducted to troops aboard BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla however explained that Carlos only went on leave and that Rear Admiral Alfonso Torres Jr. only assumed as acting commander of Wescom.

Carlos cannnot be reached for comments and reaction.

“Diumano ay may pahayag ang Chinese Embassy sa Pilipinas na mayroon kuno na alleged recording sa isang kawani ng AFP, the authenticity of which I doubt, given the propensity of the Chinese government to engage in maligned information activities,” Teodoro said.

“Kung itong statement ay totoong galing sa Chinese Embassy na sila ay nag-recording ng sinuman sa Pilipinas, sila ay umaamin na sila ay lumabag sa batas ng Pilipinas, particularly the Anti-Wiretapping Law at sila ay gumawa ng bagay na labag sa international relations, at labag sa batas, dahil hindi sila nakipag-ugnayan sa DFA at sila’y umo-operate ng pailalim,” he added.

He said he is leaving it to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to find out what really happened noting the fact that the Chinese Embassy has been violating Philippine laws, and to find out who are responsible for such violations for them to be deported.

He added that what they will do is to further strengthen their operational security measures to address issues of “disinformation, maligned influence, and other related activities by agents of other governments.”

“Kami ay gagawa ng kaukulang hakbang upang maproteksyunan ang DND, ang AFP at ang ating mga kababayan,” he said.

He also emphasized earlier statements from the DFA saying only the president can enter into an agreement regarding WPS and any other international activities and that the president has not given authority to anybody regarding the matter.

“Kaya mali ang pagtatahol ng mga opisyal diumano ng Chinese Embassy dito. Sana maliwanagan ang ating mga tao,” he said.