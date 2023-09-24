Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro didn’t hold back in his response to China’s claims that the BRP Sierra Madre is causing “irrevocable harm” and pollution in the West Philippine Sea.

Teodoro’s comments came after Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning suggested that if the Philippine government cares about the West Philippine Sea, it should remove the grounded Philippine Navy ship at Ayungin Shoal, which China claimed is discharging polluted water and causing harm to the ocean.

“The statement of China that the grounded Sierra Madre is causing irrevocable harm is to put it as politely as possible — hypocritical. Talk about the pot calling the kettle black,” he said.

Teodoro criticized such “disingenuous propaganda lines” as exposing China’s insincerity and contributing to mistrust among the Filipino people and the global community toward the Chinese Government.

He also took issue with China’s “illegal reclamation activities” in disputed maritime zones, referring to the damage caused to the marine environment by China’s artificial islands, which were found to violate international law in the 2016 Arbitral ruling.

The Philippines challenged China’s expansive territorial claims in the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea, leading to the Permanent Court of Arbitration’s ruling invalidating Beijing’s nine-dash line demarcation.

China has since asserted ownership over most of the South China Sea through its 10-dash line.