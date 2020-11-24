Ten Knots, RTNMC, lead outstanding corporate taxpayer awardees in Palawan

Aborlan municipal treasurer Lilia P. Jara receives her award on November 20 with mayor Celsa Adier, Elino Mondragon, board member Leoncio Ola, and other officials. | Photo courtesy of the Palawan PIO.

The others are Seven Seas Resort and Leisures Corporation in Cuyo, Calamian Island Power Corporation in Coron, and ECOFARM in Busuanga.

Ten Knots Philippines, Inc. (TKPI) in El Nido and Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) in Bataraza town led the awardees of the provincial government’s Top 5 Outstanding Taxpayers for 2019 in Palawan in the Corporation Category on November 20 at a hotel in Puerto Princesa City.

The others are Seven Seas Resort and Leisures Corporation in Cuyo, Calamian Island Power Corporation in Coron, and ECOFARM in Busuanga.

In a press statement released by the provincial government through the Provincial Information Office (PIO), provincial treasurer Elino Mondragon said they were awarded for continuously aiming to fulfill their key responsibilities which are to foster economic growth and development by paying their taxes.

The provincial government also awarded the Top 5 Municipal Treasurers for serving as ideal models and being the best of their kind for overseeing the management of financial affairs of their towns.

The awardees were led by Aborlan municipal treasurer Lilia P. Jara, followed by El Nido’s Maximo S. Ardoña, Brooke’s Point’s Emma S. Tabangay, Culion’s Renato V. De Vera, and Coron’s Ignacio D. Mendenilla.

“Layunin nito na lalo pang mahikayat ang mga municipal treasurers na lalo pang maging masigasig upang mapataas ang koleksyon ng buwis at upang mahikayat naman ang mga taxpayers na magbayad ng kaukulang buwis sa takdang oras base sa umiiral na ordinansa sa lalawigan,” Mondragon was quoted in the press statement in saying.

Jara received a plaque of recognition and P10,000 cash prize as Top 1 awardee.

The individual awardees are Orley Uy Ong and Berlinda Cametano from Coron, Pablo Tagle of El Nido, Tederico Tiotangco, and Bethel Maranan from Coron.

WP Post Author Shoogar Santos handles the online presence of Palawan News as its social media manager. When she has free time, she travels and writes about her adventures. See author's posts