Ten Knots Group, an Ayala Land subsidiary, has donated a lot to the El Nido Municipal Police Station (MPS) for the construction of a new police station.

The step, described as significant, towards enhancing the safety and security of the community in El Nido was made as the Ten Knots Group signed an understanding agreement with the El Nido local police recently.

It was signed by Mabel Reyes, general manager, Lio Tourism Estate, on behalf of Ten Knots Group; P/Gen. Benjamin Acorda, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), represented by P/Lt. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia, deputy chief for PNP Administration, P/Brig. Gen. Joel Doria, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) MIMAROPA; P/Col. Carlito Narag Jr., acting provincial director of the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO); El Nido Mayor Edna Gacot-Lim, and El Nido MPS chief P/Maj. Bermar Herrera.

The provincial police said in a statement Saturday, May 6, that the lot, measuring 1,000 square meters, will bring the police closer to the community, improving their presence and ability to serve the people more efficiently. The current police station is situated four kilometers away in the town proper of El Nido.

FROM LEFT (seated): PPPO acting provincial director P/Col. Carlito Narag Jr., El Nido Mayor Edna Gacot-Lim, deputy chief for PNP Administration P/Lt. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia, Lio Tourism Estate general manager Mabel Reyes, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) MIMAROPA P/Brig. Gen. Joel Doria, and El Nido MPS chief P/Maj. Bermar Herrera.

Narag through the PPPO statement expressed his gratitude to Ten Knots Group and emphasized the significance of the donation on the lives of the people of the municipality.

Reyes, on the other hand, centered on the importance of working collaboratively in peacekeeping, which can bring together diverse perspectives and resources to identify and address issues that may threaten the safety and well-being of the community.

Mayor Lim congratulated the generosity of the donor and the commitment of all involved in the project, especially the Ten Knots Group and the PRO MIMAROPA.

Acorda, through Sermonia, highlighted the importance of strengthening police-community relations to help the economic engines of El Nido, especially tourism.

He also emphasized the whole-of-nation approach in policing to ensure the safety and security of both locals and tourists in the area.

