Television set and printer unit received by village officials in Sapa, Bataraza

Village officials in Sapa in Bataraza town have received a television set and a printer unit worth P25,000 from Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) which is expected to improve the delivery of local services in the area.

Community development organizer Adz Adjimin said the goal of the mining company is to lessen the expenses of the barangay in processing papers and operations through the help of the printer.

The television set can be used to entertain visitors who are waiting to be served in the barangay hall.

“Para rin ito sa pag-print ng mga report para sa barangay kasi noon wala silang magamit na printer, nahihirapan sila. Sa labas pa sila nagpapa-print ng report at ibang papers kaya ngayong taon ito ang naisipan nila. Itong TV ay puwedeng magamit ng mga bisita at kumukuha ng papel o ano man request,” he said.

The fund to support the project came from the Social Development and Management Program (SDMP) budget of RTNMC to thee barangay Sapa, which is one of the impact barangays of the mining operation.

