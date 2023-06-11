An 18-year-old male resident of Barangay Punta Baja in Rizal found himself in police custody after being apprehended by the authorities on charges of cutting, gathering, and collecting timber without a license or permit.

Pernuel Ondim Lipsaw was arrested on Tuesday, June 6, by the combined forces of Rizal Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the Palawan Intelligence Unit (PIU).

His capture was made possible through a warrant issued on January 13, 2023, by the Judge Ramon Chito Mendoza of Branch 165, Fourth Judicial Region of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Brooke’s Point for the violation of Section 77 of Presidential Decree 705, as amended by Executive Order 277 and Republic Act 7161, or the Forestry Code of the Philippines.

As per the warrant, the recommended bail amount for Lipsaw’s temporary release has been set at P84,000.

The authorities have stated that he will undergo necessary documentation procedures and be dealt with in accordance with the law.

