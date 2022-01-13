Tecnogas, the legendary Italian cooking appliance brand since 1952, exclusively distributed by Appstar Global Distributors Inc. (Appstar) in the Philippines recently expanded its presence with the opening of its Puerto Princesa City branch.

Adrian Jasper Sioco, Appstar president said they decided to open a branch in Palawan because of the province’s tourism industry which attracts a lot of visitors.

He said the popularity of Palawan among tourists drives the continuous rise of commercial infrastructures like hotels, resorts, and restaurants within the area. Tecnogas’ fine selection of appliances would be a great tool to boost the cooking game of the locals, whether they use it for daily meal preparations or home-based business.

“As an island province, Palawan not only boasts its stunning natural attractions but also prides itself with local recipes that reflect its rich culture. The branch expansion aims to elevate Palaweños’ love and passion for cooking through Tecnogas’ premium Italian cooking appliances,” said Sioco.

“As more people explore cooking as their new-found passion, Tecnogas promises to offer elegant and durable cooking appliances that would last for many years to come,” he explained.

As a trusted global specialist for decades, Tecnogas is known to bring Italian legacy to every kitchen with its strongly built appliances that deliver excellent cooking results. Its product line includes cooking ranges, built-in hobs, ovens, range hoods, vortex stoves, and other kitchen appliances.

To further take kitchen functionality to the next level, Appstar also carries Technik Kitchen Appliances with cooking ranges, range hoods, air fryer, induction cooker, rice cooker, food steamer, tableware UV sterilizer, coffee maker, electric kettle, and commercial blender to comprise its product offerings.

The opening of this five-story branch includes their showroom to display all their latest products. The building also houses its warehouse, service, parts hub, and training hall, where they conduct seminars to further enhance their services to customers.

Transport of appliances, spare parts, as well as travel of well-trained technicians going to Palawan used to take some time. But with the establishment of Tecnogas and Technik’s newest branch, immediate delivery of quality products and excellent service is now made possible.

Other Tecnogas and Technik showrooms are located in Quezon City, Cebu, Davao, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Legazpi with their products available in selected appliance stores nationwide.

“We hope that Palaweños would find a long-term cooking partner as we make our appliances easily available through our newly opened branch,” Sioco added.

All Tecnogas and Technik kitchen appliances are covered with warranties on parts and service. Supported by over 400 authorized service centers nationwide, trust them to provide excellent and sustainable after-sales assistance to their customers.

Tecnogas and Technik Showroom is located in Exatech Bldg. Rizal Avenue, Barangay Magkakaibigan, Puerto Princesa, Palawan and is open from Mondays to Fridays (8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) and Saturdays (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.). For inquiries, they can be reached at (048) 433-5914.

To know more about Tecnogas and Technik, you can visit their website at www.appstar.com.ph or their Facebook page at Tecnogas Technik.

Appstar is part of Excellence Appliance Technologies Inc. (Exatech) Group that also distributes other world-class brands such as Whirlpool, Maytag Commercial Laundry, and Fujidenzo.