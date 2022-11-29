Tech experts in the country have warned the public to be wary of the “New Friendster” social networking site as it may compromise their personal data.

In a Facebook post, data scientist Kevin San Miguel warned that the site could be into data mining, capitalizing on the nostalgia of the defunct social media platform to attract followers.

San Miguel noted that the domain hosting of the “new” Friendster site uses .click instead of .com.

Although .click is considered as a top-level domain, San Miguel said it is less popular than the .com domain often used commercially.

He also observed that the site uses a WordPress based theme to make it look like a social media platform.

“No reputable social media platform will use WordPress for its main service. It is a content management system for blogs, not for social networks,” he said.

“Sobrang bagal ng website. Most probably it uses a shared hosting pa so it tells a lot about the backend of the website,” he added.

San Miguel also found out that the site is hosted by Nobis Technology Group, LLC.

A shared anti-fraud database known as Scamalytics assigned Nobis Technology Group a score that indicated a medium risk of fraudulent activity.

“We apply a risk score of 27/100 to Nobis Technology Group, meaning that of the web traffic where we have visibility, approximately 27% is suspected to be potentially fraudulent,” the site reported.

With his observations, San Miguel raised the possibility of the “New Friendster” site as a “phishing website.”

“Your data may be compromised. Wala silang About page. You do not know who owns or runs this website. Probably a phishing website. It can be hacked by random people soon so only God knows how your data will be used. Balakayojan,” he said.

Friendster.click made waves on social media when it went live Saturday, November 26. Thousands of Filipinos signed up to the site causing it to close its registration temporarily.

Friendster was a popular social media flatform in the early 2000s but has been defunct since 2011.

