Tech company Astranis and Orbits has forged a collaboration with the Philippine government to bring internet connectivity to unserved and underserved areas by launching MicroGEO satellites.

“This $400 million partnership will help bridge our digital divide and foster our digital transformation,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said after the signing of the agreement at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

Orbits and Astranis would deploy the first two internet satellites dedicated to the Philippines, a program that would be expected to generate US$400 million investment over the next eight years.

Marcos said that these MicroGEO satellites would provide internet service in the unserved and underserved areas of the Philippines, covering up to 10 million users and 30,000 barangays.

He said the program would be projected to create more than 10,000 jobs for direct and indirect employees and partners.

Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez announced the official name of the first satellite as “Agila” to foster the spirit of technological advancements and strengthening international partnerships.

Romualdez said the selection of the name Agila embodies the project’s unwavering commitment to connecting and empowering the Filipino nation through the expansion of access to the digital world.

Romualdez was joined by US Commerce Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Pamela Phan, Founder and CEO John Gedmark, Asia Pacific Astranis Space Technologies Corp. Commercial Sales Director Ajmair Heer, and Co-founder-Engineer Atty. Augusto Baculio.