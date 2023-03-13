It was a twin kill for Team Japeth as they dominated both the ballgame and the dance showdown at the return of the PBA All-Star Game held in Passi City Arena in Iloilo on Sunday, March 12, after 3 years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Considered one of the most competitive All-Star games in PBA history, the game ended with a tight score of 140–136, with Paul Lee driving the team as Japeth Aguilar was left on the bench from a previous injury.

Lee, who was also named the All-Star Games MVP, fired seven successful 4-pointers out of 13 from a 27-foot distance, a new challenge introduced by the PBA during the game alongside the three-point dunk.

Team Japeth, composed of Japeth Aguilar, Raymond Almazan, Arwind Santos, Alex Cabagnot, Jio Jalalon, Jamie Malonzo, Chris Newsome, Roger Pogoy, Calvin Oftana, Paul Lee, Jeremiah Gray, Gian Mamuyac, and Nards John Pinto, bagged a total of P300,000 for winning another P150,000 in the pregame dance showdown.

Team Japeth’s Jio Jalalon and Team Scottie’s Calvin Abueva made rounds in social media as a video of their “Jumbo Hotdog” showdown gave netizens a “Shaq and Lebron ” vibe.

Team Scottie, composed of Scottie Thompson, Christian Standhardinger, CJ Perez, Calvin Abueva, Robert Bolick, Arvin Tolentino, Kevin Alas, Jayson Castro, Stanley Pringle, Marcio Lassiter, Mark Barroca, and two-time MVP James Yap, went home with P150,000 in combined earnings for both consolation prizes in the game and the dance-off.

