Manilyn Sayson secured the 6th rank nationwide in the September 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (LEPT) for Elementary Education with a 93.4% grade, attributing this success to the steadfast support of her family and friends.

Sayson, a Palawan State University–San Rafael Campus Bachelor of Elementary Education graduate, emphasized in an exclusive Palawan News interview the importance of time management during her board exam review, a lesson she shared with her family following her graduation last June.

“Hindi ko kakayanin siguro kung nag-self review din ako, kasi konti na lang nga po yung time para magprepare. Yung session naman sa review center is Sabado at Linggo sa bahay, siyempre nanay na ako, madami akong gawain, meron akong maliit na speaker tapos ito yung phone ko naka-connect sa mga YouTube [videos] at yung mga online review center, minsan CBRC, pini-play ko sa speaker habang nagdadamo, habang naglilinis ng bahay,” Sayson said.

She narrated that her primary study location was the Carl Balita Review Center (CBRC) in the city proper, where she attended regular sessions. However, when at home, her phone served as her main tool for reviewing. She relied heavily on digital resources and applications for her study needs.

The situation changed when her two children, a Grade 8 and a Grade 3 student, returned home from school. They often needed to borrow her phone, which interrupted her study routine and required her to adapt and find alternative methods to continue her preparation.

“Kapag may anak ka na, kahit na sabihin mo sa kanila na ‘Anak, ‘di muna, magrereview muna ako,’ di talaga, mag-aaway sila sa harap mo. Kadalasan po talaga sa phone yung review ko pero mag-aagawan sila pero okay naman kasi bilang nanay kayang ihandle yung sitwasyon,” she recalled lightheartedly.

“Siyempre pag walang ginagawa sa gabi, review ulit. Parang double time din talaga, walang sinasayang na oras na nilalaan ko lahat sa review,” she added.

Sayson, who lives in Barangay Langogan with her children and husband, said that when she was reviewing, her husband would frequently take over childcare duties, such as taking the kids to school and overseeing their activities during weekends. When he is not available, it was her mother who would look after the children.

Sayson shared that teaching has been her passion since childhood, a path also followed by her siblings who teach in schools in Langogan and Fullbright College.

“Dati, nag-enroll ako ng education sa main campus. Mga time na yun, 15-16, bata pa, medyo pabaya kaya di ako naka-maintain ng grades. Naghanap ako ng ibang course, nag-asawa. Nung nag-enrol na po ako [sa PalawanSU San Rafael] ay 28 na ako,” Sayson said.

Sayson appreciated the convenience of PalawanSU San Rafael offering four courses: Entrepreneurship, Hospitality Management, Agriculture, and Elementary Education. She also praised the inclusive atmosphere in the education department, noting that her age was never a factor for discrimination among her peers at the school

When asked about her reaction to the LEPT results, Sayson recalled that she was the last one among her family and friends from PalawanSU San Rafael to learn of her ranking. The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released the results on December 7 at around 6:30 p.m., just as she was returning from her job as an encoder for the barangay captain of Langogan.

“Medyo hapon na kasi yung uwi ko. Yung bahay namin dito sa Langogan, pataas pa, papasok pa, tatlong kilometro ang layo sa highway, kaya nakauwi kami ng pamilya ko sa bahay hapon na. Nag-aasikaso kami at di ako nagbubukas ng cellphone sa pagkabusy,” she said, recalling that her children were using the phone.

“Tapos nung sabi ng asawa ko na nagpe-prayer meeting kami via Zoom, hiniram ko sa bunso ko yung phone ko. Pagtingin ko ng phone ko andaming messages sa Messenger. Yung isang GC ng batch namin sa PalawanSU San Rafael yung una kong nabuksan, nakita ko na lang ‘Congratulations Ante Mane!’”

Sayson stated that after her oath-taking, her next step would be to apply for a position with the Department of Education in Puerto Princesa City.