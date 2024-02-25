The education department’s decision to set the end of the school year earlier than scheduled, aiming for a gradual return to the old calendar, has brought a sense of relief to educators navigating the final stretch of the current academic year in Puerto Princesa City and across Palawan.

Department of Education (DepEd) Order No. 003, Series of 2024, provided comfort amidst the urgency to complete the remaining activities of the ongoing academic year 2023-2024, they said.

The order stipulates that the current school year will conclude on May 31, 2024, aligning with the gradual transition back to the previous academic calendar. The subsequent school year is scheduled to commence on July 29, 2024, and conclude on May 16, 2025.

Former DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones shifted the academic calendar from June-March in 2020 to August-June to align with international school year calendars.

Initially scheduled for late August, the start of classes that year was subsequently postponed to September. However, former President Rodrigo Duterte further delayed the opening to October 5, following the recommendation of the DepEd, citing concerns and safety precautions related to the pandemic.

The previous shift of the academic calendar has been met with backlash and criticism by academic researchers, teachers, students, and parents alike, all of whom argued that the former academic calendar aligned better with the temperate climate of the Philippines’ hot and wet seasons.

Roseclyde Lucasan, a high school teacher at San Jose National High School in Puerto Princesa, expressed relief at the change, particularly given that March to May typically represents the hottest months of the year.

“Ako, personally, I like it. Mas maigi na maibalik sa dating schedule talaga, mainit kasi ang March to May, yun nga lang nasagasaan syempre ang competencies. Meron at meron talagang competencies na hindi maituturo,” she said.

San Jose National High School (SJNHS) is one of the most populous schools in Puerto Princesa, catering to students from Grade 7 to Grade 12, hailing from Barangays San Jose, San Rafael, and Sta. Lourdes.

During the last academic year 2023-2024, COVID-19 guidelines regarding classroom ventilation were still in effect. Consequently, most classrooms on the upper floors of SJNHS buildings lacked curtains to facilitate air circulation, resulting in direct sunlight entering the classrooms.

Similar to other high school clinics in Puerto Princesa, SJNHS’s clinic experienced high traffic daily, with students suffering from heatstroke and teachers experiencing elevated blood pressure levels, particularly during the peak hot season from April to May.

The previous academic schedule posed challenges for teachers in completing required classroom competencies under the new curriculum.

The combination of intense heat and the Holy Week break made it difficult for students to engage with materials effectively and achieve scores meeting the standards set by the new competencies.

Lucasan hoped that the gradual shift would alleviate this challenge in the years to come, even if it meant rushed classes to fit the new schedule.

This sentiment was echoed by Aina Joy Cabanillas, an elementary teacher from Andres Soriano Memorial Elementary School in Roxas.

“Hassle itong new [schedule] kasi madaming reports na naman,” Cabanillas added, noting that the administrative tasks and duties of a public-school teacher continued on regardless.

“Pero masaya kami sa one month vacation. Sakto kasi centennial [anniversary] namin sa week ng exam,” she added, referring to the statement in DepEd order that said “No voluntary or mandatory tasks or activities shall be assigned to teachers from June 1 to June 30, 2024.”

Cabanillas noted that the addition of a one-month vacation didn’t make much of a difference, as the typical two-month school break was utilized by public teachers to conduct seminars, trainings, and prepare for the next school year, including activities such as Brigada Eskwela and enrollment of new students. This limited their supposed vacation time.

This year’s Brigada Eskwela will commence on July 22, and activities typically organized by the DepEd Central Office during the school break, such as the Palarong Pambansa, the National Festival of Talents, and the National Schools Press Conference, will also be postponed until July 2024.

Institutional response

One of the bases for the gradual shift of the academic calendar for the precious one was a 2023 study conducted by the Philippine Normal University titled “Analysis of the Basic Education School Year Calendar in the Philippines: Inputs to Policy”.

The study compared the different basic education school calendars in Asia. It also included a survey of public and private school Filipino teachers.

While DepEd Order no. 3 was met with general relief, some teachers still felt a lack of institutional support for public school teachers, who had done the on-the-ground work of making the blended learning modules for the students and adjusted their classroom styles even during the previous shifts.

One teacher from East Central School in Puerto Princesa City, who chose to remain anonymous, said that the academic calendar change didn’t bring about any big benefit to teacher’s situations and general workload.

“[Dapat ay] magbaba na kasi ng pondo at item para sa sinasabi nilang admin support, para mabigyan ng ng additional people to assist sa school. Puro lang sila labas ng mga order, tagal naman ang implementation,” she said.

The previous DepEd Order No. 2, which aimed to remove the administrative workload from the teachers by way of disseminating administrative officers in cities, was found lacking. Out of 101 public elementary and high schools in Puerto Princesa City, only 30 received the benefit of an AO helping out in school as was assigned by DepEd Central.

“Higher officials are receiving salary above SG 22, kami rank in file starts at SG 11. Sa dami ng mga gastusin sa school, kulang pa din,” said the teacher.

Salary Grade (SG) 11 in the fourth tranche in 2023 amounted to ₱27,000 in the Philippines. This February 14, representatives from the Gabriela, Kabataan, and ACT Teachers organization penned House Bill No. 9920, which seeks to raise the minimum monthly salary for teachers to ₱50,000.

This House Bill would raise the Teacher I salary to SG 15 if it passed into law, matching the current cost of living for teachers. However, such a bill would take a longer time circulating Congress before being passed into a formal law.

The DepEd in Puerto Princesa City issued a memorandum mandating a meeting on February 28 to discuss the implementation of DepEd Order No. 3, while DepEd Palawan’s activities were progressing as scheduled for the end of May.