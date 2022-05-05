Teachers who will serve in the upcoming May 9 elections would receive their honoraria and allowances without delay after the elections, an election official said.

Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Region IV-B director Atty. Jose Nick Mendros said Tuesday that the funds will be credited to the election officers’ accounts and delivered in cash to poll workers directly.

According to COMELEC data, a total of 5,846 Department of Education (DepEd) personnel would be deployed in 1,216 clustered precincts around the country on election day.

“We are expecting that it will be credited to the account of the election officers para makapagbayad kami in advance,” Mendros said.

- Advertisement -

Teachers should get their allowances and honoraria 15 days after the election day, or no later than May 24, as stated in Republic Act No. 10756, or the Election Service Reform Act.

Concerning the 20% tax that the teachers are protesting, Mendros stated that they have already sought the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to exempt them from the tax, but have been denied.

He said poll workers will receive P6,000 to P7,000 each, excluding transportation and anti-COVID allowances.

“Ang problema lang kasi namin ay ayaw magpalugi ng BIR, we have been moving BIR to exempt the honorarium of the teachers from the tax but they refused. Anong magagawa namin? Ang daming documents na ifi-fill up ng mga teachers pati ng mga election officers namin,” he explained.

“But to answer the question ay gusto na namin makapagbigay ng honorarium sa mga teachers. [Kahit] 50 percent then after makapagsubmit sila ng report, [sunod naman ang another 50 percent],” he added.

DepEd also announced earlier that classes in all levels are suspended from May 2 to May 13 to give way in the election period.