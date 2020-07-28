Teachers prefer tablet over printed teaching materials

Grace Estefano, division information officer, told Palawan News that using “cost analysis” as the basis for the decision, they decided to allocate the fund approved by the Provincial Local School to buy tablets for the learners rather than producing printed modules.

The Schools Division of Palawan prefers the use of tablets for learners, saying it is cheaper and more efficient to use compared to reproducing printed modules for the planned opening classes.

Grace Estefano, division information officer, told Palawan News that using “cost analysis” as the basis for the decision, they decided to allocate the fund approved by the Provincial Local School to buy tablets for the learners rather than producing printed modules.

“Ang pondo mula sa Special Education Fund na inaprubahan ng Provincial Local School Board na ₱123,275,000.00 ang gagamiting pambili ng tablets para sa mga Grade 11 and Grade 12 (Senior High School) students sa buong Palawan. Malaki pa ang kinakailangang pondo upang matugunan ang pangangailangan ng tablets para sa mga batang Palaweno mula kindergarten hanggang Grade 10,” Estefano said.

Based on their analysis, tablets estimated cost would be P5,000 each, for one student while on printed modules, the cost for the whole year would be P14,000 which shows the great difference, making the tablets more cost-efficient and would be a good aid in technology and reading.

“P5,000 versus P14,000 ang laki ng difference. ‘yong 14,000 per student ay magagamit ng, let’s say, another 2 students sa future. So P14,000 x 3 students ay P42,000. So parang P42k vs P5k (tablet) in 3 years of usage. That’s actually smart, cost-efficient, getting the kids into technology and reading,” Estefano explained.

She furtherly explained the benefits of providing tablets to learners, she said that tablets are cost-efficient with the less chance of transmission, can be used for years, responsive to the 21st-century learning, that would help students to prepare for the world of technology, can store hundreds of modules with technological features that are not present in printed modules that would enrich classroom instruction.

Estefano said that the maximizing of the funds that would still prioritize the continuing education of the learners amidst the pandemic crisis is carefully planned by the division.

“Ang aming Schools Division Superintendent Natividad P. Bayubay, CESO VI ay masusing pinag iisipan kung paano makapag aaral ang mga batang Palaweno sa gitna ng pandemya upang tuloy tuloy ang kanilang pagkatuto at paano ma-maximize ang pondo ng ating gobyerno,” she said.

Estefano also admit that they still need more fund to provide the tablets for the Kinder to Junior High School learners ad for the meantime, they will be resourceful by using the available resources they have but they are still encouraging possible sponsors for the tablets.

“Ang sinecure muna natin ay kung ilan ang makaka-benefit sa nakikita natin, sa 123 Million makakabenefit na rin ang Grade 11 and 12, so ýong sa mga munisipyo, ang iisipin na lang nila ay yong mula kinder hanggang grade 10,” she said.

“Kung ano muna ang meron diyan, kung ano ang mga resources available yon ang ating gagamitin but then we are encouraging private entities and businesses kung gusto nilang mag donate o kaya mag adopt a learner, for businesses, they can avail tax incentives, thru the adopt a school program,” Estefano added.

