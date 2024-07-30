A teacher died while being treated in a hospital following multiple stab wounds he received Monday morning, July 29, at around 8:30 a.m. in Purok Bagong Pag-asa, Barangay San Jose, Puerto Princesa City.

The victim was identified as Mario Servas Diego, 57, while the suspect has been identified as Juanico Garmeno Sonio, 47, who reportedly had a longstanding feud with the victim.

Diego was found lying in a pool of blood by two individuals he had hired to clean his newly purchased farm in the area. They also reportedly encountered the suspect, Sonio, near the victim.

Diego, who was at the time, critically injured with multiple stab wounds to his chest and right side of the neck, was rushed to the hospital.

The suspect, who initially escaped, was later arrested at his home by barangay watchmen.

“Unang nakipag-usap sa mga tanod ng barangay San Jose ang asawa niya. Saka lang lumabas ang suspek na umamin naman sa ginawa niyang pananaksak ng ilang ulit sa biktima,” a source of Palawan News said.

According to the police report, a longstanding feud was the motive behind the killing.

The suspect is now in custody at City Police Station 2 and is expected to be charged with murder through inquest proceedings.