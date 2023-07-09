(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

Romeo Dormile, a 43-year-old teacher, was killed in a motorcycle accident that happened last night, July 8, at approximately 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Baltan-Runway Road and National Highway in Barangay San Miguel, Puerto Princesa City.

In a preliminary report from Police Station 1 (PS 1), it was indicated that two tricycles were involved in the accident that resulted in the fatality of Dormile, a resident of Brgy. Milagrosa, as he was driving his Honda TMX 155.

One tricycle was being driven by Jungierix Santiago, a 26-year-old welder residing in Employee’s Village, Brgy. San Jose, while the other was being driven by Eugene delos Reyes, a 27-year-old resident of Brgy. San Jose, who had a passenger named Christine Mahilom, a 24-year-old resident of Brgy. San Miguel.

All vehicles involved in the accident were reportedly traveling along the National Highway, according to PS 1.

Dormile was heading towards Junction 1, while Santiago and Delos Reyes were approaching from the opposite direction. As they reached the accident location, Delos Reyes allegedly made an abrupt left turn onto Baltan-Runway Road. This action resulted in Dormile’s vehicle colliding with the rear right side of Delos Reyes’ tricycle and subsequently impacting the front of Santiago’s tricycle.

Eyewitnesses in the vicinity claimed that the accident had a tragic outcome for Dormile, who was said to be a high school teacher in a school located in Brgy. Sicsican.

They believed that he immediately succumbed to a severe head injury caused by the powerful force of the collision, resulting in a fractured skull.

However, PS 1’s initial report stated that he was rushed to the Ospital ng Palawan by emergency responders, where he was declared dead upon arrival.