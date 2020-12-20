TD Vicky continues to move west-northwestward to Kalayaan

Strong breeze to near gale conditions will be experienced over the Kalayaan group of islands as Tropical Depression (TD) Vicky continues to move west-northwestward to the West Philippine Sea (WPS) where it is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Sunday.

In Severe Weather Bulletin No. 17, PAGASA said “gusty conditions are likely over most of Luzon, especially in coastal and mountainous areas, due to the surge of the northeast monsoon”.

PAGASA said the combined effects of the tail-end of a frontal system and TD Vicky will bring moderate to heavy rains with, at times, intense rains over mainland Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, Quezon, Bicol Region, and Kalayaan Islands. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Babuyan Islands, Metro Manila, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA.

In Puerto Princesa City, disaster risk reduction management officer Earl Timbancaya said Sunday that as of 10 p.m. Saturday, no reports came in regarding flooding or damage to property.

“As of 10 p.m. kagabi (Saturday), walang pumasok na report galing sa mga barangay natin na mino-monitor. Kahit voluntary report wala,” he said Sunday morning.

At 4 a.m. Sunday, the center of TD Vicky was estimated at 195 kilometers west-northwest of Puerto Princesa City or 340 kilometers east of Kalayaan. It has maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center, gustiness of up to 70 kph, and moving at 25 kph.

By Monday morning, Vicky is expected to be 175 kilometers southwest of Kalayaan, and by Tuesday, it will be 495 kilometers southwest of the town.

In Kalayaan town, the Palawan PDRRMO said around 95 individuals were evacuated to the training hall of the municipal building to keep them safe from Vicky. Linapacan also evacuated some residents with the help of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) from Purok 1, Brgy. San Miguel to a shelter at its town plaza.

Situational Report No. 5 said Vicky also caused power interruption in Araceli, one of the towns identified as affected.

PAGASA said that in the next 24 hours, the combined effects of the northeast monsoon and Vicky will bring rough to high seas over the entire seaboards of northern Luzon, rough to very rough seas over the seaboard of Zambales, the western seaboard of Bataan, the seaboard of Lubang Island, the western seaboard of Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands, the seaboard of Aurora, the eastern seaboard of Quezon including Polillo Islands, the seaboard of Camarines Norte, the northern seaboard of Camarines Norte, the northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes, the eastern seaboard of Albay including Rapu-Rapu Islands, the eastern seaboard of Sorsogon, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Samar. Sea travel remains risky over these waters, especially for small seacrafts.

Vicky has been projected to move generally west-northwestward over the WPS in the next 12 hours and is likely to exit the PAR Sunday afternoon or evening.

After exiting the PAR, Vicky will turn towards the southwest as it comes under the full influence of the surge of the northeast monsoon.