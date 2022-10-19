Tropical depression Obet is not yet affecting any part of the country, but it is gradually intensifying into a tropical storm category, according to the Thursday morning forecast of the state weather bureau.

Obet was located 805 kilometers east of Extreme Northern Luzon and is moving west-southwestward at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour (kph). It has maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

Weather specialist Daniel James Villamil said that Obet will move west-southwest until Friday, when it will speed up and turn west or west-northwest toward Northern Luzon or Luzon Strait.

“Inaasahan natin si Obet ay babaybayin ang extreme Luzon or sa hilagang bahagi ng mainland Luzon between tomorrow evening hanggang Sabado ng gabi. Asahan natin na ito ang peak na mararanasan natin ang epekto nitong si Obet. Inaasahan din natin na posible pa itong unti-unting lalakas into a tropical storm category,” he said.

Further intensification is possible once Obet reaches the West Philippine Sea, PAGASA added.

The Tropical Cyclone wind signal (TWCS) no.1 is now raised over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will be possible to experience over Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Apayao and the northern portion of Cagayan.

“Dahil kahit wala pa direktang epekto ang hangin ni Obet, dahil nga sa pag-iral ng northeasterly windflow, asahan na natin itong malalakas na pagbugso ng hangin sa bahagi ng Batanes, Babuyan Islands, northern portions ng mainland Cagayan, Apayao at Ilocos Norte,” he said.

The gale warning is issued over the water of Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan. The wave height possible ranges from 3.4 to 6.0 meters.

PAGASA also noted the presence of a shear line which will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains in Northern and Central Luzon. The thunderstorm activities will bring isolated rains over Visayas area, he added.

About Post Author