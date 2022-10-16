Neneng has crossed the country’s border, but its trough or extension area continues to have an impact on the western portion of Luzon, including Palawan, according to the national weather agency.

PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio also reported on Monday that Southern Luzon and the Visayas are being affected by winds that are coming from the southwest. A low pressure area (LPA) could also form from cloud clusters in the Pacific Ocean east of Visayas.

“Sa araw na ito, dahil sa epekto ng trough, makakaranas po ngayong araw ng maulap na kalangitan na may mga kalat kalat na pag-ulan at thunderstorm sa Ilocos provinces at Palawan,” Aurelio said.

The rest of Luzon will have fair weather, but according to Aurelio, thunderstorms they ’ve noticed could bring rain in the late afternoon or evening. Visayas and Mindanao will also have generally good weather condition except for isolated rain showers due to thunderstorm.

TD Neneng left the Philippine area of responsibility last night and is heading towards Hainan, China.

