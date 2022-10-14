Tropical Depression (TD) Neneng is expected to become a tropical storm on Saturday as it continues to get closer to the country’s landmass.

Neneng was last seen 575 kilometers east of Calayan in Cagayan at 4 a.m. on Saturday, packing maximum winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph), gustiness of up to 70 kph, and gradually moving west-southwest at 15 kph.

“May kabagalan pa rin ang pagkilos nito, at unti unting palapit ng ating bansa. Itong outer rainband ay nagpapaulan na sa malaking bahagi ng Cagayan Valley, itong Batanes, and Cagayan provinces. Sa mga susunod na oras, asahan pa rin natin, mas maraming lugar pa sa Northern Luzon ang magkakaroon ng mga pag-ulan at mga pagbugso ng hangin,” PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja said.

Other parts of the country, on the other hand, are affected by Neneng’s extension, which interacts with the southwest wind, resulting in cloud formation in Southern Luzon and a large portion of Visayas.

Neneng will remain a TD this morning, but around lunchtime or early afternoon, he said it could strengthen further and become a tropical storm, causing the Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal to be raised in many areas of Northern Luzon.

On Monday until Thursday next week, Neneng will move down south-westward due to the strength of the north easterly wind flow and will remain as a severe tropical storm while in the South China Sea.

