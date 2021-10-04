Tropical depression Lannie is steadily moving towards the Calamian Islands with its center at 90 kilometers (kms) northwest of Cuyo or 70 kms south southeast of Coron in northern Palawan.

PAGASA senior weather specialist Chris Perez said Tuesday that as of 4 a.m., Lannie is moving with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of 55 kph, moving northwest at 25 kph.

“Iyong mga pag-ulan na dala ni Lannie ay inaasahan na katamtaman hanggang sa malakas sa Palawan kasama ang Calamian at Cuyo island — sa areas na may warning signal, maging alerto pa rin sa posibleng pagbaha. Lalong-lalo na sa low-lying areas o komunidad na malapit sa ilog. Mag-ingat din sa posibleng pagguho ng lupa lalong-lalo na sa mga malalapit sa paanan ng bundok,” he said.

TWCS No. 1 also remains over areas of the southwestern portion of Romblon, the southern portion of Oriental Mindoro, southern portion of Occidental Mindoro, Antique, and western portion of Aklan.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Metro Manila, Western Visayas, Bicol region, CALABARZON, Central Luzon, and the rest of MIMAROPA.

- Advertisement -

The intense wind brought by Lannie and the northeasterly winds will bring moderate to rough sea conditions all over the country.

“Sa paligid ng mga lugar na may warning signal ay bawal na muna pumalaot ang ano man uri ng sasakyang pandagat,” he said.

Perez said that starting Wednesday, the tropical depression will be at 425 km west of Cavite city, Cavite and will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 760 km west of Iba, Zambales.

Lannie may intensify to a tropical storm before leaving PAR on Wednesday evening but it will be distant from the country’s landmass.